Three Pixel phones in 2018? Leaked codenames would suggest so

With the Pixel 2 smartphones now released to the world, attention is now on the third-generation to be released in 2018 - unless of course you have or want a Pixel 2 XL and are waiting for the screen issues to resolve themselves.

Droid Life has obtained information from a trusted source that suggests Google may have three phones in the pipeline for release next year with the codenames "crosshatch", "albacore" and "blueline".

Droid Life is pretty certain that crosshatch will be a Pixel 3 device, but details for the other two are thin on the ground. Google has previously used fish species for its other Pixel codenames (walleye, taimen, muskie) and the same is apparent here, except for blueline.

Droid Life's source says that two of these devices will be "premium" while the other will be "high-end".

A reference to crosshatch has been found in a comment on an AOSP (Android Open Source Project) listing, talking about an "audio subsystem" and "Pixel and Qualcomm" code. The same listing makes references to sailfish and marlin, the codenames for the first-generation Pixel devices.

The listing also makes reference to what appears to be another device called "wahoo", but XDA Developers has said this won't be a 2018 Pixel device, but is instead a "reference to the unified kernel for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL."

It's worth noting that there were three fishy codenames for Pixel 2 devices and only two of them came to fruition, so the same could happen with the Pixel 3 phones. As we'd expect, details surrounding the Pixel 3 phones are scarce right now, but since they could already have codenames, it may not be long until the rumour mill starts churning away.



