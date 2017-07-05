Three rolls out 'free' data streaming plans for Netflix bingeing

Mobile network Three has announced a new monthly 'Go Binge' plan that will give users free, unlimited streaming of video through services such as Netflix and TV Player. TV Player gives users access to over 100 TV channels to watch TV on the go for free. Other streaming video services including Amazon Video and Now TV, are not included in the plan.

New customers who sign up to a monthly plan with 4GB or more of data will be automatically given the free access, which gives unlimited streaming without eating into the monthly data allowance.

Current Three customers on an eligible plan of 4GB of data or more, can sign up to the new plan, but will have to pay an extra fee. New customers can choose to opt out of the plan, but Three hasn't yet said if this will result in a lower monthly cost.

It's not just video that's included in the free data plan, as music streaming services SoundCloud and Deezer are also included. You will however need to pay for a subscription for the various services, so don't go expecting a free Netflix account when signing up to the plan.

Three's new free data plan is rolling out from tomorrow, and is available on pay monthly, SIM-only and broadband packages and can be used on either a phone or tablet.