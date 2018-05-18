Best UK SIM only deals: Free Three sim offering 200mb every month with no top up

Find the best SIM only deals from EE, Three, Vodafone, O2 and more with our updated guide.

There are a variety of SIM only deals, most of them tying you down to 12 months but some offer monthly rolling contracts, letting you cancel anytime.

Over the past few years, SIM-only contracts have seen something of a resurgence in the consumer market. There are at least two reasons for this. Firstly, carriers (or networks) don't make much money on selling phones, and so they can make practically pure profit from selling you a SIM-only contract.

Neary all phone contracts are 24 months, tying you down for at least 2 years.

Secondly, consumers have watched as regular contract tariffs monthly costs have grown from around £35 per month to almost £50 per month. SIM-only then, is much more affordable than a conventional phone+line contract.

SIM-only can often be the best way to get great value for money, especially if you already have a phone, or if you'd rather buy your unlocked phones direct from manufacturers.

Three have an excellent offer offering you 30GB data with unlimited texts and minutes for £20.00 a month. See this deal here.

Three are offering a free SIM which gives you 200MB data every month without the need to top up. The best part is that you get to use it abroad in over 50 countries. Order your free SIM now.

30GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts with Three for £22.00 a month and you also get a £50 Argos e-gift card. See this deal here.

Virgin Mobile has a great deal which is offering 45GB of data, 5000 minutes, unlimited texts for only £18 a month on a 12 month contract. This represents incredible value. See this deal here.

If you've just picked up the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ or the Huwaei P20 Pro SIM free, we have found a selection of the best deals currently which will benefit you the most. The Honor 10 has also just been announced, costing you only £399.99 SIM free. See it on Argos here.

The ultimate SIM plan BT offer will cost you £27.00 a month which includes 25GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. BT Mobile also offer a 30 day money back guarentee. This comes with a £55 BT gift card. See this deal here.

£25.00 a month for 30GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. See this deal here.

£30.00 a month for 12 months which includes 40GB data, unlimited texts and calls. You can use your data text and minutes in the EU without incurring further charges. You also get access to the BT Sport app for 3 months. Read more about this offer here.

£31.00 a month for 100GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. See this deal here.

£16.00 (was £18.00) a month for 12GB data on a 12 month contract, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. See this deal here.

£34.00 a month for 12 months which includes unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts. You can use your Three mobile sim in over 60 countries. Three boast a 97% UK coverage. Read more about this offer here.

The best all rounder deal BT Mobile are doing right now is for £17.00 a month (£22.00 if you don't have BT broadband), 6GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. You will also get a BT gift card worth £40. See this deal here.

BT currently have a sim only offer for £8.00 (£13.00 if you don't have BT broadband) a month which includes 500MB data, unlimited minutes and texts and unlimited BT Wi-Fi. BT also offer a £10 gift card with this sim only plan. Read more about this offer here.

The high data plan BT offer will cost you £20.00 a month, which includes 20GB data (was 15GB, offer ends June 7), unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. BT Mobile also offer a 30 day money back guarentee. This comes with a £55 BT gift card. See this deal here.

BT Mobile Max plan offers you 40GB of data, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes for £35.00 a month (£42.00 if you don't have BT broadband). This comes with a £55 gift card. See this deal here.

O2 recommend their best offer for £20.00 which includes 20GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. See full plan details here.

30GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited tests is now only £25 on O2. You also get daily benefits with O2 priority and free O2 Wi-Fi. Right now you can also get a free discount cinema pass. See this deal here.

You can get 10GB with O2 and unlimited texts and minutes for only £17.00 saving you £7.00. This offer ends soon so be quick to take advantage of this offer. See this deal here.

£14.50 a month on a 12 month plan with 5GB data a month, unlimited texts and 500 minutes. See this offer here.

£18.00 a month for 12 months which includes 8GB data, unlimited texts and calls. You have a choice of either Spotify Premium, NOWTV or Sky Sports mobile for 12 months. Vodafone global roaming in 110 countries is also included. Read more about this offer here.

£20.00 a month for 12 months which includes 20GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. You also get the same benefits as the above deal. Read more about this deal here.

£25.00 a month for 12 months which includes 30GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. See this deal here.

£6.00 a month for 12 months which includes 500mb data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts. See this deal here.

£9.00 (was £13.00) a month for 12 month which includes 5GB data, 2500 minutes and unlimited texts. If you have Virgin Media broadband or TV, you'll also be able to get unlimited minutes to other Virgin mobiles. Read more about this offer here.

Editors pick: £18 a month for 12 months which includes 45GB data, unlimited texts and 5000 minutes. Read more about this offer here.

£7.50 a month for 12 months which includes 1GB data, 500 minutes and 5000 texts. Tesco use the O2 network to run their service. Read more about this offer here.

£12.50 a month for 12 months which includes 6GB data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts. See this deal here.

£18.00 a month for 12 months which includes 20GB data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts. Read more about this offer here.

Exclusive online offer: 6GB data on a 30 day rolling contract, 3000 minutes, unlimited texts for only £13.00 a month. PlusNet use the EE network so expect fast 4G speeds. See this offer here.

£15 a month on a 30 day rolling contract, 4GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. Read more about this offer here.

£8.00 a month on a 30 day rolling contract, 1GB data, 1000 minutes and 1000 texts. Read more about this offer here.

£6.00 a month on a 30 day contract which includes 500MB data, 250 minutes and 500 texts. Read more about this offer here.

£9.99 for 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB 4G data. TPO use Three's network which has a 97% coverage of the UK. Read more about this deal here.

£10.99 for 2000 minutes, unlimited texts and 4GB data. See this deal here.

4GB (was 3GB) for £8.00 a month with 250 minutes, 5000 texts on a monthly rolling contract. You can use your ID Mobile sim in 50 countries and uses the Three network. Read more about this offer here.

Each network provides their own benefits when you take out a contract with them. You can now roam in Europe using your data with all of the major network providers.

On most EE contracts you will benefit from free 6-months Apple music for your iOS or Android device. EE boasts speeds of up to 60Mbps and on some contracts, you will get BT Sports for a specified time.

O2 offer free screen replacements with any contract that has over 30GB of data. On some contracts, you're also able to upgrade 12 months early. O2 also has priority where you can get access to early tickets and the benefit of O2 Wi-Fi.

Vodafone allows you to roam using your data in 110 countries and they also offer you 10GB extra data for free on some contracts. You also get access to O2 Vodafone Entertainment.

Below you'll find links to the four coverage checkers you need. Why four? Because any other network is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), which means they don't have their own masts and signal, they use the networks provided by Vodafone, EE or O2. GiffGaff and Tesco mobile, for instance, uses O2's network, while BT Mobile uses EE's.

Or, if you'd rather go independent, you can try Ofcom's mobile signal checker.