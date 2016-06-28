Wileyfox Spark, Spark+ and Spark X are three new British-designed budget smartphones

Wileyfox has just taken the wraps off its latest phones and - just like last year - its smartphone lineup is seeking to shake-up the budget end of the market. Unlike last year however, it opted to release three different versions of a single device family.

At its launch event in London this morning, Wileyfox showed off the Spark, Spark+ and Spark X.

The Spark is an all-plastic soft-touch device bearing the company’s fox logo on the back and the trademark orange trim on both the black and white models. Its shape is rounded to make it feel comfortable in hand, and the front 2.5D Dragontrail glass is curved at the edges to blend in to the rounded finish, making it look somewhat seamless.

As you would expect, the three models vary in specification and in price. All three run Cyanogen 13.0 OS, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and thankfully support Android 6.0's adoptable storage feature.

The base model, named the Spark, costs just £89.99 and features a five-inch 720p HD display. Other specs fit in line with its price point. It has just 8GB of built-in storage, 1GB of RAM and a quad-core MediaTek processor. The good news is that you can expand the storage with a microSD card, but only up to 32GB extra. What’s more, there’s a 2,200mAh battery that you can remove, and you’ll be able to buy spares if you need them.

As for cameras, we’re looking at an eight-megapixel sensor on both the front and rear of the phone.

If those specs seem a little on the low side, there is the Spark+ and Spark X too. The former of those is exactly the same as the Spark in size and screen resolution but has double the storage and RAM. It also has an upgraded 13-megapixel camera on the back and comes in a choice of colours, but costs £114.99 (£25 more).

As for the Spark X, the highest end model shares many of the Spark+’s specs, but is a bigger phone with a 5.5-inch 720p resolution display. It also has a bigger 3,000mAh battery and costs £129.99.

All three phones are available to pre-order direct from Wileyfox from today, with live orders kicking off on 12 July.