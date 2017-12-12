Three free roaming now covers 71 destinations: Here's where you can use your phone at no extra cost
UK mobile operator Three has announced that it has extended its Feel at Home free roaming incentive to include 11 new countries, including much of South America. That takes the total number of destinations covered by its service (also known as Go Roam) to 71.
The company has been praised on allowing its customers to use their data, talk minutes and text plans when abroad and, unlike rivals, is committed to constantly adding destinations not covered by the EU roaming bill.
Anybody who has been stung by excessive data or talk bills when they return from the USA will understand the appeal of being able to use their existing allowances when travelling abroad.
All networks must comply with EU roaming regulations, which enable use of mobile plans in all European Union member states at no extra cost, but Three extends that to many regions around the globe.
You can use your phone with no limits (only those set by your Three plan) in the following destinations:
- Aland Islands
- Australia
- Austria
- Azores
- Balearic Islands
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canary Islands
- Chile
- Columbia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guernsey
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy
- Jersey
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Norway
- Panama
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Réunion
- Romania
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Martin
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The Netherlands
- Uruguay
- US Virgin Islands
- USA
- Vatican City
- Vietnam
You can find out more about the company's service and how even pay as you do customers can benefit at Three.
