Three free roaming now covers 71 destinations: Here's where you can use your phone at no extra cost

UK mobile operator Three has announced that it has extended its Feel at Home free roaming incentive to include 11 new countries, including much of South America. That takes the total number of destinations covered by its service (also known as Go Roam) to 71.

The company has been praised on allowing its customers to use their data, talk minutes and text plans when abroad and, unlike rivals, is committed to constantly adding destinations not covered by the EU roaming bill.

Anybody who has been stung by excessive data or talk bills when they return from the USA will understand the appeal of being able to use their existing allowances when travelling abroad.

All networks must comply with EU roaming regulations, which enable use of mobile plans in all European Union member states at no extra cost, but Three extends that to many regions around the globe.

You can use your phone with no limits (only those set by your Three plan) in the following destinations:

Aland Islands

Australia

Austria

Azores

Balearic Islands

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Chile

Columbia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guernsey

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jersey

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Mayotte

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Réunion

Romania

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Martin

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Vatican City

Vietnam

You can find out more about the company's service and how even pay as you do customers can benefit at Three.