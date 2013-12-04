  Three now allows you to use your own data plan while roaming the USA, no more ridiculous costs

Three has added the USA to the countries included in its "Feel At Home" incentive. This allows you to use your own inclusive minutes, texts and, crucially, data when abroad in certain countries, dramatically lowering the cost of staying in touch when away from home.

Feel At Home already includes the Republic of Ireland, Australia, Italy, Austria, Hong Kong, Sweden and Denmark. Now you can add the USA, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Macau to that list.

The use of your UK price plan in all of those countries remains regardless of what local network you connect to when travelling.

"We want customers to get the most out of their devices at home or abroad. High roaming charges stop people enjoying their phones while they’re away and Feel At Home is the antidote to that," said Dave Dyson, chief executive at Three.

"Adding the USA to the mix is great news for our customers and shows our commitment to giving them the best experience in what is a popular destination. We plan to add more countries to the mix soon."

Three has also started to upgrade its customers with compatible phones to its new 4G service. The rollout will accelerate in January and all customers with a 4G phone will be able to connect to the high-speed service in areas where there is coverage by the end of Q1 2014.

The network claims that over 50 cities will sport its 4G coverage by the end of 2014 and 98 per cent of the population will be covered by the end of 2015.