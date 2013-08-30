  Three ditches data roaming charges in seven countries, including Australia and Hong Kong

Ever the bastion of delivering data to its users for free, Three has announced it will be ditching roaming charges in seven countries. The new scheme is aptly called Feel At Home.

Yup, that means you can go abroad, even as far as Australia, and use your normal data plan. Got All You Can Eat Data? Then you get free, unlimited usage even on the other side of the world. That includes whatever calls and texts you have for free too.

The impressive offering currently works in Australia, Italy, Hong Kong, Republic of Ireland, Austria, Sweden and Denmark. It's active once your plane lands and automatically uses the local mobile network to get you connected.

Three is the first operator to offer this international freedom. Before now the likes of GlobalGig were making the best offers with mobile hotspots delivering 1GB of data for £10 a month, as well as pay-as-you-go options. This is still a great option as it works in 40 countries.

But with Three starting down this path could this be the beginning of the end for roaming charges at last? We hope so but we're not holding our breath as that means a lot of carriers doing a lot of deals.

Three's Feel At Home service works on pay monthly, Pay-As-You-Go, SIM-only, mobile broadband and business plans. And if you exceed your limit the rate you'll be charged is lower than the normal roaming rate. But before you start planning to work while away bear in mind tethering will not be allowed.