Three goes back to basics on PAYG, 1p per MB of data

Since pay-as-you-go mobile price plans were introduced the networks have looked for more and more ways to offers incentives to get customer cash. Credit plans can often even look like normal monthly tariffs, with complex top-up schemes and included minutes, texts and data. Three has decided to throw caution to the wind by ditching all of them and has taken its PAYG offering back to basics.

As top-up plans were originally, Three's new pay-as-you-go offer simplifies the process. You will pay 3p for each minute of talk time, 2p a text and 1p for 1MB of data. That's it. And every penny of credit you add to your account will go to paying for those functions. "Credit lasts until every penny is spent,"the network says.

"The number of complex pay-as-you-go tariffs, add-ons and options available is mindboggling," says Thomas Malleschitz, marketing director at Three. "Consumers are forced into choosing where they want best value - whether that's calls, texts or internet.

"Our new rates strip things right back to basics with a simple, clear and transparent rate for calls, texts and internet use that offers clear value across the board. It's important to us that our Pay As You Go customers can use our Ultrafast network to chat, text and enjoy the internet without making a trade-off on value. This is pay-as-you-go in its purest form."

The new pricing structure applies to existing Three PAYG customers as well as new ones. Those already on a pay-as-you-go plan with credit remaining will be able to "use their remaining credit as they wish", says the company.