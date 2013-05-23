  Three becomes first UK carrier to confirm 6.3-inch Galaxy Mega plans

All signs have pointed to the Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3-inch smartphone landing in the UK in July, but until today, we didn't know of any carriers on board. Now Three has become the first UK carrier to confirm that it will carry the absolutely massive handset.

In a video released to its YouTube channel, Three is scant on details, but is quick to tease that it will indeed encompass the Galaxy Note II's larger sibling. No pricing or availability was detailed, but you can find a close look at the handset in Three's teaser video.

The Galaxy Mega 6.3 has a 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 3,200mAh battery, can be bought with either 8GB or 16GB of internal storage, and has 4G LTE data connectivity. Samsung also has plans for a 5.8-inch version, but has confirmed it isn't coming to the UK.

So who is the Galaxy Mega 6.3 targeted at exactly? Samsung says it has "combined the portability and convenience of a smartphone with the power, multitasking capabilities and extensive viewing experience of a tablet". We haven't heard anything official out of Samsung in terms of a launch date, but independent retailer Clove has said it will carry the Galaxy Mega 6 in July priced at £459.99 unlocked.

We'll be on the look out to see if any of the larger carriers plans to jump on the phablet bandwagon.