  Three CEO: 4G service rollout will wait until Q4, looking at rivals

UK carrier Three will be waiting to rollout its 4G service to customers in Q4 2013, the company's CEO Dave Dyson revealed. Taking a relaxed approach, Dyson said his company would wait to see how O2 and Vodafone position themselves on the market before making any moves.

“We’re in no rush to launch LTE,” Dyson said. “First we’ll see how 4G is positioned by O2 and Vodafone and look at how we position it. I’m fairly relaxed about it.” Right now, Dyson says he is satisfied with the speed of its 3G network and that Three is getting good feedback from its customers.

Even with satisfied customers, Three won't get behind. It plans to rollout the 4G service to high-demand areas in the UK by the end of the year. Three will market handsets as 4G ready that will be compatible with both the 4G network and Three's 3G HSPA+ network.

Compared to carriers stateside, UK carriers' rollout of 4G in the country has been lacklustre. Speaking to investors last month, Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao called 4G-wanting customers "technofreaks". EE was the first network to rollout out 4G in a limited manner last autumn.

In February, Dyson revealed customers won't have to pay a premium for faster 4G data service. Instead Three's 4G network will work on your existing SIM and contract.

"As we add the next wave of technology to our Ultrafast network, we’ve listened to our customers and thought long and hard about the right way to do it," said Dyson in February. "We don’t want to limit Ultrafast services to a select few based on a premium price and we’ve decided our customers will get this service as standard."

Right now, 4G-compatible devices on Three's network are the iPhone 5, Nokia Lumia 920, iPad mini and iPad with Retina display, but that will quickly change as the year continues.

