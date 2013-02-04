  Employee jailed for three-year Cillit Bang computer attacks

A disgruntled employee who attacked his company's computers and servers with corrosive cleaning product Cillit Bang has been jailed for eight months. His sabotage spree, as the Daily Telegraph calls it, occured over a period of three years and caused £32,000 of damage.

Edward Sobolewski, 44, was caught after his employer Frost & Sullivan installed CCTV cameras in order to find out who or what was responsible for the damage. In June 2012, they caught Sobolewski spraying Cillit Bang - recognisable thanks to its distinctive purple bottle - into the computer grilles in the server room and wiping away the residue with a cloth. He was then seen pouring more fluid into one of the machines.

At first, he claimed he was cleaning the equipment, but later confessed he was doing it because he had been overlooked for pay rises. It was revealed in court that he had been causing damage to the company's systems since 2009.

Sobolewski said he had been suffering from depression, exacerbated by his lack of pay increases. The judge however called his actions "malicious" and said that had he not been found out, he would have continued his actions.

As well as his jail sentence, Sobolewski was ordered to pay Frost & Sullivan cost of £10,000.

Bang goes his clean criminal record.