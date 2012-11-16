Aaron Sorkin talks Steve Jobs biopic, there will be just three scenes

Aaron Sorkin has given some details of how he plans to script the Steve Jobs biopic he is currently working on.

"I hope I don't get killed by the studio for giving too much away," Sorkin said. "But this entire movie is going to be three scenes, and three scenes only, that all take place in real time."

He revealed all to Tina Brown, editor-in-chief of Newsweek and The Daily Beast, in an on-stage interview at Hero Summit, an event hosted by the media company.

"There is no point writing about someone unless they are flawed," added Sorkin. "Perfect people don't exist."

Sorkin, who admitted that he talked Steve Jobs over the phone a couple of times, said he was meeting several people in Jobs's life to make sure he gets the full picture.

"I've been able to talk to all of these people who revered him. Despite the fact that he made all of these people cry, he made all of them better at what they were doing."

Each 30 minutes long and without time cuts, the three scenes will focus on the lead-up to three memorable keynote launches given by Jobs.

The first will be around the launch of the Mac, the second will be NeXT and the third the launch of the iPod.

Sorkin also told the audience that Jobs had asked him to write a Pixar movie, something he was unsure of his ability to do.

“The last time I spoke to him, he asked me to write a Pixar movie,” said Sorkin. “I told him that I loved Pixar… But that I didn’t think that I would be able to make an inanimate object talk. He said, ‘Once you make them talk, they won’t be inanimate anymore'.’”

Sorkin, who also wrote the screenplay of the Facebook movie The Social Network, said a date hadn't yet been set for the movie's release.