Three unveils details of cheaper MiFi device for Wi-Fi on the go

Three unveils cheaper MiFi device
UK operator Three has again joined forces with Huawei to launch a new value MiFi device, enabling you to get Wi-Fi anywhere you can get a Three phone signal.

Okay caveat first, despite Three informing Pocket-lint that it will be cheaper than the previous Huawei E586 MiFi device, Three has no official pricing yet for the Huawei E5331 Value MiFi. 

What we do know is that the newer “more affordable” MiFi device will be easier to use with a single one-button connection.

It will also sport an LED screen rather than OLED, with Three conceding that the Huawei E5331 will only display basic information such as battery life and signal strength, whereas its predecessor also included the number of devices that was connected, the date and usage.

There’s also no charging dock either. But this is value remember and you’ll still be able to enjoy HSPA+ download speeds of up to 21.1 Mbps and up to 5.76Mbps HSUPA uplink speeds as well as connect up to five Wi-Fi enabled devices.

As well as pricing we’re still in the dark about when the Huawei E5331 Value MiFi will be arriving but it will be available from both Three stores and from Three’s website in the near future.

What do you think to Three's Huawei E5331 Value MiFi? Let us know.

