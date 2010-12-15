  Three ditches data caps

Three, the UK mobile phone operator, has announced that it is ditching data caps on its “The One Plan” first launched in July earlier this year.

“The change is aimed at giving customers peace of mind when it comes to data - so they can surf, email, update, watch, listen or play freely on their smartphone making the most of all it can do”, says Three.

The news means that rather than be restricted to 1GB of data per month users can use as much data as they like without incurring extra costs.

“Customers say the fear of incurring unexpected data charges is one of the biggest barriers to really making the most of the new smartphone world. With the advent of high definition videos and games, not to mention apps, maps, social media updates, emails music, video calls and much, much more usage will continue to grow, and with it the need for a plan that provides reassurance”, Three confirms on the move, which goes against current strategies of other UK operators like Vodafone and Orange.

The One Plan now offers customer 2000 any-network minutes, 5000 Three-to-Three minutes, 5000 texts and all-you-can-eat data - all from just £25 a month.