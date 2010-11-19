Three sends out human MiFi hotspots to major UK cities

Having discovered that 31 per cent of Brits will be buying a Wi-Fi enabled device this Christmas, with 60 per cent already owning one, Three is sending its "Human Hotspots" to major cities in the UK over the next few weeks, each armed with one of the company's MiFi devices.

These will allow those in the near vicinity free access to Wi-Fi, via Three's 3G network, so if you see one of the hotspots browse and download to your heart's content.

The human hotspots will be out in London on 19 November, Cardiff on Friday 26 November, Bristol Saturday 27 November, Nottingham Saturday 4 December, and Newcastle Saturday 11 December.

While, really, just a bit of fun, it does have an underlying message, as Matthew Halfin, marketing manager for Three’s mobile broadband propositions explains: "People are now using mobile internet as part of their everyday lifestyle, and we think it’s important that we’re able to support our customers by providing them with reliable and fast connectivity for wherever they want to go online".

"Three’s 3G network was designed for the mobile internet, so we can give people the very best online experience with their mobile gadgets. This will be particularly important over the Christmas period as a third of people head online with their new mobile toys".

Additional research performed by the company reveals that the most common place people use their mobile, connected gadgets is in the living room (72 per cent). This is followed by the bedroom (48 per cent) and at work (29 per cent). Bemusingly, 14 per cent of us use devices while on the toilet.

What's the weirdest place you've gone online? Let us know in the comments below...