INQ will launch a new handset (likely at Mobile World Congress 2011 in Barcelona next year) that has heavy emphasis and integration of Facebook, Pocket-lint can confirm.

The comments tally with sources quoted in Bloomberg that INQ will launch a new handset in March/April 2011.

It will feature a "full integrated experience", confirmed a spokesman for the company to Pocket-lint before adding that it's the "next stage" in the evolution.

Although admitting that the INQ1 is already widely dubbed the "Facebook phone" just like the INQ Chat has been colloquially called the "Twitter phone", our man on the inside has confirmed that the new Android powered smartphone will be the "next incarnation" - or should that be INQ-carnation - in the company's long line of handsets.

"You would get a Facebook message just like you would an email message", hinting at just some of the features we can expect.

As to which operator will be carrying the phone, our man said that nothing has been confirmed, with all operators, including 3, still in the picture.

The news comes as Facebook tries to shut down rumours that it is working with INQ to create a dedicated Facebook phone.

"Facebook is not building a phone", Facebook confirmed in a statement issued to Pocket-lint. "Our approach has always been to make all phones and apps more social, not build a phone".

"Our view is that almost all experiences would be better if they were social, so integrating deeply into existing platforms and operating systems is a good way to enable this. For an example, check out Connect for iPhone and the integration we have with contact syncing through our iPhone app", the social networking site said.

We will keep you posted.

- INQ is working with Facebook, but so is everyone else