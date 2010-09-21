Three updates Pay As You Go tariff
Three, the UK mobile operator has announced that it has updated its Pay As You Go tariffs.
Going forward, users of the PAYG service will be able to "add a bit more" with the company's new package and new range of Add-ons.
Users will continue to get 150MB of internet for free every time you top up that lasts for 30 days, but can now convert their top-up to an Add-on that’ll give you between 500MB and 1GB extra internet, along with a minutes allowance that you can use to call any network, and a massive bundle of texts.
By converting a tenner of your Top-up funds to an Add-on you’ll get 100 minutes, 500MB of internet and 3,000 texts for example.
Users looking to get the ultimate saving will be able to spend £25 and get 3,000 texts, 500 minutes, and 1GB of internet.
The new offer is available now.
