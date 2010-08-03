  HTC Hero: Three users want Android 2.1

Well, it seemed to work for Orange users so why not?

Three Mobile fans with HTC Hero phones, frustrated at the lack of Android 2.1 action, have set up a Facebook lobby group to put pressure on the mobile network to get the update rolled out as soon as possible. Or "NOW" as the page suggests.

And there could be a glimmer of hope, with @ThreeMobileBuzz letting the group founder know it is working on the update and is planning on having it ready for the end of July.

That deadline has obviously passed now, but the update states "they expect it to be out of their testing process by the end of this week and then HTC will be making it available shortly afterwards".

We've contacted our Three Mobile contacts to see if they can shed any light on the update. We'll let you know as soon as we hear back.

In the meantime, if you're a frustrated Three HTC Hero user, get over to the Facebook lobbying page and offer your support.

Update: Comment from our Three contact:

"Three has now tested and approved the 2.1 update for HTC Hero and it has been submitted to Google to get the final go-ahead. We’re hoping that they can approve it within the next 2 weeks and then we can start updating Three customers with HTC Heros."