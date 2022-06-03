TCL launches Stylus 5G, a cheap 5G phone with a built-in pen

(Pocket-lint) - TCL has introduced a new mid-range stylus smartphone. Called the TCL Stylus 5G, it's available starting 2 June 2022 from T-Mobile in the US.

The Stylus 5G features a built-in stylus, a 6.81-inch 1080p LCD, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery, a MicroSD slot for storage expansion, and a headphone jack. For cameras, the TCL Stylus 5G offers a 50-megapixel main camera with a 5-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There's also a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the phone.

The stylus itself is magnetic. Removing the stylus while the phone is unlocked, brings up a note app on the lock screen so you can quickly write something down.

For other software, it comes pre-loaded with an AI handwriting-to-text app, called Nebo, developed in partnership with Nebo. There's also a calculator app, called MyScript Calculator 2, that can recognise written equations and save calculations. The phone comes with Android 12, and TCL is promising one OS version upgrade and two years of security updates.

If you're wondering how much all this will cost you, TCL is pricing the Stylus 5G at $258. That makes it one of the cheapest stylus phones and 5G phones.

There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.