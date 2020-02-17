TCL's next innovative device but might be a smartphone with a slide-out display, as evident by leaked images published by CNET.

With smartphone sales stagnating, companies are using new form factors and hardware features to pique consumer interest, whether it's a pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, or, more recently, a foldable display like the ones seen on the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip.

TCL now has come up with a different type of form factor it thinks people will want to buy: A phone with a second display that slides out.

Newly leaked images have us scratching our heads, though, because we're wondering where the screen goes when it's not extended. Does it fold behind the first screen? CNET said TCL planned to show off the phone and how it works at MWC 2020 in Barcelona at the end of February, but GSMA has cancelled the annual trade show over coronavirus fears. It's not yet clear when TCL will debut or even release the device.

Keep in mind TCL has demoed prototype foldable devices at several events, though it's yet to release one for consumers. At MWC 2019, it had a foldable prototype on display, and then it did so again at CES 2020. Each time the media reported that the prototypes were really fragile.

Add it all up, and we're not sure if this device will ever come to fruition, but it's interesting to see TCL thinking outside of the box.