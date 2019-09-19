TCL has introduced two new Alcatel flip phones: Go Flip 3 and SmartFlip.

While they look somewhat ancient, thanks to their throw-back clamshell designs, the two handsets come loaded with modern apps and services, including YouTube, Google Maps, Google search, and they can connect to 4G.

They run the KaiOS operating system and even have Google Assistant. You can use the assistant to send messages, make calls, and open apps, and so on. (Keep in mind they aren't the first flip phones with Assistant -- HMD launched the Nokia 2720 with Google Assistant earlier this month.)

Other features include a 2.8-inch display, 4GB of built-in storage (expandable by up to 32GB using a microSD card), a 2-megapixel rear camera, and an external 1.44-inch display for notifications. As for battery life, you can expect 27 days of charge on standby, and up to 7 hours of talk time.

We couldn't really tell the difference between the two phones, so they might just have different brands for different US networks. You can get the Go Flip 3 on Metro by T-Mobile this month or from T-Mobile in October, and the SmartFlip comes to AT&T and Cricket Wireless on 27 September.