TCL is working on foldable phones, as evident by some recently published patents spotted by Mobile Kopen (via LetsGoDigital).

The patents have renders that detail a Galaxy Fold-like device, plus a clamshell similar to a flip phone that opens to a large display. Keep in mind we've known for a while that TCL is working on foldable phones; it even demoed a 7.2-inch foldable at MWC 2019. These patent renders mirror what was on display at the show. Even the vertical camera module with three camera lenses is the same.

This is the first time we've seen the clamshell phone, however. One patent shows multiple shots of the device at various angles. It looks like a typical phone - one that flips open. Besides these patents, reporter Evan Blass recently shared an image of TCL’s alleged product roadmap.

The roadmap suggests TCL's big foldable phone will be called the Flextab and could debut by late 2020. It's expected to be a more affordable device, costing less than the $2,000 price tag that Samsung wants for its Galaxy Fold. It should be about €1,299, or $1,441. We have no idea when the clamshell might launch, let alone for how much, but we suspect it'll also be priced very competitively.

The thing is, TCL is known for budget TVs, not phones. Will anyone want to buy a TCL phone? Only time will tell.