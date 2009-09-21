Tag Heuer Meridiist available to customise now

We've brought you news of the Tag Heuer "Meridiist" phone previously, but the new handset is now available to order via a microsite.

With a sapphire crystal glass screen, Tag Heuer is offering a variety of customisation options for the new ModeLabs-made handset.

You can chose from a stainless steel or titanium carbide coasted stainless steel finish, as well as four shades of alligator skin, two of calfskin leather, or your classic black rubber.

The phone itself, as is often the case with such branded efforts, is little better than average.

It's a GSM/GPRS handset boasting a 2-megapixel camera, 7-hours talk-time, 2GB memory, music and video playback, 1.9-inch screen, Wap browsing and Bluetooth.

One nice design touch that ties in with the Tag Heuer angle is the second, sharply angled OLED screen on the top of the phone that displays the time.

The Meridiist is available now to customise online and have delivered to a city of your choice for an astonishingly expensive $4950.