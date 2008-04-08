Tag Heuer's swanky mobile spotted
It was revealed late last year that Tag Heuer were plotting an entry into the luxury mobile phone market in conjunction with French manufacturer Modelabs, and it seems now that the first offering has been leaked.
The "Meridiist" from the famous watch maker appears to be a Vertu rival complete with high-end leather and metallic embellishments.
Some specifications for the swanky new mobile have been leaked, the Meridiist will offer a Sapphire crystal display glass, 2-megapixel camera, 1.9-inch QVGA display, secondary OLED display and Bluetooth.
The rumoured pricing for the new handset is certainly set at luxury level with costs approaching the £3000 mark - you've got to really want a phone to match your watch to splash that amount of cash.
