  Tag Heuer Meridiist Infinite luxury phone charges itself through the screen

Tag Heuer has announced a new version of its Meridiist luxury phone. The Meridiist Infinite is a collaborative effort from Atelier Haute Communication and Sunpartner Technologies and features Wysips Crystal Technology behind its screen. This basically means that it charges through solar power.

Pocket-lint saw something similar - at least a similar idea - from Alcatel earlier this year, but Tag Heuer claims to be the first to bring the tech to market. The Alcatel solar-powered smartphone isn't planned for release until 2015. The Tag Heuer tech is also slightly different.

READ: Transparent solar panel display charges your phone through the screen

Wysips Crystal is a transparent photovoltaic component placed between the screen's and the LCD screen. It is invisible to the naked eye but the thin layer of cells charge automatically when exposed to light from the sun or artificial. They then power the battery.

There will be only 1911 numbered pieces made of the Meridiist Infinite, which is modelled on the same principals as the conventional Meridiist.

It is made from grade 5 Titanium and carbon, has a full-colour 2.4-inch TFT LCD display (320 x 240) and top ranged monochrome OLED panel for extra information. The phone is dual SIM and comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and 8GB of storage.

READ: Tag Heuer updates Meridiist premium phone range, the mobile of the 'international elite'

Tag Heuer is yet to reveal the price of the self-charging device, but considering that the current Meridiist costs 3,900 euros (£3,221) you can expect to pay a fair bit more than that for one.