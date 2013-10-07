Tag Heuer updates Meridiist premium phone range, the mobile of the 'international elite'

Tag Heuer has refreshed one of its premium mobile phones, adding designs to suit all "international elite" types, as long as they are willing to pay for the privilege.

The Tag Heuer Meridiist was first unveiled almost five years ago, but the 2013 model is thinner, lighter and more powerful than before. It is also available in more styles, with 10 different designs, including more feminine models under the "Jewellery" banner, coming in pink alligator and pink sapphire finishes.

Each handset comes with an exclusive concierge service. At the press of one button, no matter the time of day, a Tag Heuer representative will get you the tickets to a sold-out show, booking at a restaurant with lengthy waiting lists, that kind of thing. "Just ask and it's yours," is the tag-line (pun entirely intended).

Additional, the phones are all dual-SIM, so you can have a personal and business account on the same handset. A dual-time GMT function will show the time in a second zone on a top-mounted clock screen. And the manufacturer claims that talk time is now up to seven hours before needing a recharge.

In specifications terms, the Meridiist comes with a 5-megapixel rear-mounted camera and 8GB of storage. It is a feature phone, not a smartphone, but can still play MP3 music files as well as AAC.

The front screen is a full-colour 2.4-inch TFT LCD display (320 x 240), while the screen that ranges at the top of the device is OLED and monochrome.

To be honest, this is not a phone to use to impress your mates with the latest app or how quickly it loads Angry Birds. It is a phone, like those from Vertu and Gresso, to impress the rich and famous and therefore comes with a price to match. The Tag Heuer Meridiist retails for 3,900 euros (£3,291) and is available in Tag Heuer boutiques, luxury mobile boutiques and selected watch and jewellery retailers.