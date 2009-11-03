  TAG Heuer launches Meridiist Automobili Lamborghini phone

TAG Heuer has launched a limited edition variant of its already-expensive Meridiist handset that's branded together with Lamborghini, creating the mouthful that is the Meridiist Automobili Lamborghini Luxury Mobile Phone.

Only 1963 handsets will be sold, in tribute to the year that Automobili Lamborghini was founded. The phone is housed in black titanium carbide coated 316L stainless steel, and the battery cover plays host to the same signature that's on the Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640's V12 engine block.

The display is 60.5 carat sapphire crystal, and the handset offers 7 hours of talk time or 28 days of standby battery life, which makes it "unrivalled", if you believe the slightly hyperbolic press release from the company.

Want a quote? Sure you do. "The MERIDIIST Automobili Lamborghini phone epitomizes TAG Heuer consistency in inspiring and framing its diversification, combining technology and design, and partnering with the best sports car brands. We are very proud of this new partnership with such a great brand as Lamborghini", said Jean-Christophe Babin, president & CEO of the TAG Heuer Group.

The handset will be available from November at TAG Heuer and Lamborghini retailers. No word on how much it costs, but it's probably one of those situations where you can't afford it if you need to ask.