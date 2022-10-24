Sony Xperia Ace IV leak claims a huge upgrade over the old model

(Pocket-lint) - Fans of smaller phones might have a new contender on the way, with a new leak claiming to out the specs for the unannounced Sony Xperia Ace IV.

Expected to be the replacement for the Sony Xperia Ace III, the new Sony compact phone looks set to use a relatively small 5.5-inch screen, but that doesn't mean that it won't be a notable upgrade over the previous model.

A new leak suggests that buyers can expect to see a phone with an FHD+ 2520x1080 display that will use an OLED panel. That's a big upgrade over the previous HD+ LCD screen that was used. And the good news doesn't stop there, either.

Other notable specifications include a starting spec of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a battery of 4,500mAh rating. That's 50% more RAM and double the storage of the previous mode, although battery capacity hasn't changed - likely due to that small screen size. All of this is expected to be married to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip - a sizeable upgrade over the Snapdragon 480 used in the Experia Ace III.

All of this comes via a SumoDigest report that apparently originated on Chinese social network Weibo, but if accurate it could mean that the next Sony Xperia Ace phone will have the specs to make it a potential winner. We'll need to wait for official confirmation to be sure, but we're told to expect the Xperia Ace IV to arrive at some point next year.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.