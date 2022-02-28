Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Sony phone news

Leaked Sony Xperia 1 IV renders reveal all

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
OnLeaks / GizNext Leaked Sony Xperia 1 IV renders reveal all
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - We previously reported that Sony's upcoming flagship could be launching in May this year, but little is known about the device so far.

Now though, the notorious OnLeaks in partnership with GizNext, bring us a detailed look at the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 IV.

The leaked renders reveal Sony's typical squared-off design language is making its way to the next generation.

The front of the device features a familiar flat-edged display and a small hole-punch selfie camera to the left of the earpiece.

Around the back, we see an elongated vertical camera array, again, similar to the array seen on the Xperia 1 III.

In terms of connectivity, we can see a USB-C port, SIM tray (presumably with MicroSD card support) and the often neglected headphone socket.

There is no longer a dedicated Google Assistant button, which was found on its predecessor.

It is hinted that we'll see at least two colourways for the Xperia 1 IV, including black and matte green.

GizNext suggests the display will be 6.5 inches and that the camera array will have a telephoto lens, but other details are unknown.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE
Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

While we don't have many details regarding the hardware inside, previous leaks have suggested a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 45W fast charging. It's looking to be an exciting release for Sony fans.

Writing by Luke Baker.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy S22 tips and tricks: Master the S22, S22+, S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 tips and tricks: Master the S22, S22+, S22 Ultra By Mike Lowe ·
Apple iPhone 14 Pro hole and pill design leaks again
Apple iPhone 14 Pro hole and pill design leaks again By Britta O'Boyle ·
Realme GT Neo 3 recharges to 50% in just 5 minutes - is this the world's fastest-charging phone?
Realme GT Neo 3 recharges to 50% in just 5 minutes - is this the world's fastest-charging phone? By Mike Lowe ·