More information about Sony's next Xperia handset has leaked online.

Sony has already suggested it'll announce its next-generation smartphones in February, as it's sent out press invites to an MWC 2020 press conference. It hasn't revealed yet which devices will debut, but reports from Chinese media claim we can expect to see the new Xperia flagship.

This new handset could be called the Sony Xperia 1.1 or Sony Xperia 5 Plus. Either way, it's looking like it will be Sony's first 5G smartphone. For instance, it's rumoured to feature Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 865 paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. This chipset duo is also thought to be inside the upcoming Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 Pro, and LG G9 ThinQ, among other devices.

Other rumoured features for the 5G Sony Xperia flagship include a 6.6-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, uniform bezels, front-facing stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It should also run Android 10, and boast a quadruple-camera setup with a Time-of-Flight sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (with support 3x optical zoom), and either a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel sensor. Support for 8K video, fast charge, IP68 dustproof and waterproof, and NFC should also be on deck.

Details about storage and RAM have not yet leaked out.

The Sony Xperia 1.1 will most likely arrive alongside two other new Sony phones, possibly called the Xperia 0 and Xperia 1 Premium. This trio of phones will replace last year's Xperia 1, which debuted at MWC 2019, as well as the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus.

The latest reports indicate Sony is going to price the 5G phone around 6,000 yuan (or $867) in China. No word yet on UK pricing or availability.

