Is Sony teasing a new Xperia Compact phone ahead of IFA 2019?

- Sony has a scheduled IFA press show for 5 September

Sony might soon debut a new Xperia Compact smartphone. If so, it'll be over a year and a half since the last one released.

The company shared a short video on Instagram to seemingly tease an update to the Xperia Compact series. The video doesn't show the phone, though it says "Xperia in the palm of your hand". That's vague, right?. Still, the media is speculating Sony will debut a new phone that's Xperia-branded and compact enough to fit in your hand (but, like, every smartphone is, right?).

 
 
 
 
 
Xperia excellence, in the palm of your hand. Join us September 5th for #SonyIFA #Innovation

In any case, we haven't heard much about a new Sony Xperia Compact, specifically, but there are rumours floating around about many different handsets from Sony, so it's hard to determine what's going on at this point. However, Sony has indicated we will learn more at IFA 2019, an upcoming electronics trade show. The company even has a scheduled press show for 5 September.

Keep in mind the last Xperia Compact phone from Sony was the Xperia XZ2 Compact, from early 2018. The Xperia XZ3 from IFA 2018 had no compact sibling, and the Sony Xperia 1 had no compact version either. So, the return to the Xperia Compact range of smartphones is huge news.

Pocket-lint will be at IFA 2019 and plans to bring you all the latest as it happens.

