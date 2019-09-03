Sony IFA 2019 press conference: When is it and how to watch it live

Sony is holding a press conference ahead of consumer electronics show IFA 2019, which takes place in Berlin between 6 and 9 September.

Press days for the show are 4 and 5 September, where media will get a sneak peek at the products that will be launched, but you can watch the live stream of the event online.

Sony's press conference at this year's IFA will be held on Thursday 5 September 2019. It kicks off at 1pm local time.

The press conference is open to the media and Sony representatives only. However, the company will livestream it for everyone to watch online. Here are the different local times:

London: 12:00pm BST

San Francisco: 4:00am PST

New York: 7:00am EDT

Mumbai: 16:30pm IST

Tokyo: 8:00pm JST

You can, just watch the video at the top of this page from the start time.

Alternatively, you will also be able to watch it from Sony's official IFA press event website.

Unlike other major IFA attendees, such as Samsung and LG, Sony rarely announces anything ahead of the show.

In previous years it mainly focused on headphones, a new flagship smartphone, along with the occasional smart speaker and action camera. We expect similar this year.

