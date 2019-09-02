Sony Xperia 2 images and details leak in latest report

Sony Mobile typically announces two flagship smartphones a year - one at Mobile World Congress in March and one at consumer electronics show IFA in September.

It comes as no surprise therefore, that a Sony device has leaked just days before IFA is due to kick off. While the name of the device is not yet known - Xperia 2, Xperia 1s, Xperia 1v, Xperia 1r and Xperia PF62 have all been suggested - images and specifications of the new smartphone have been detailed in the report from WinFuture.

Based on the marketing renders in the report, the Xperia 2 - as we will call it for now - will sport a triple rear camera like the Xperia 1 but in the top left corner rather than the centre. The images also show a side fingerprint sensor like the Xperia 1 and a 21:9 aspect ratio Cinema Wide display.

It's claimed the device will sport a 6.1-inch screen - which is 0.4-inches smaller than the Xperia 1 - and the resolution will drop from 4K to Full HD+ for this model. Both HDR support and an AMOLED panel are expected however.

Other details in the report suggest the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will power the device, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The triple camera is likely to be made up of three 12-megapixel sensors, according to the report. It's also claimed glass and metal will be the materials of choice for the device, while colours are said to be black, blue and red.

Given the Xperia 1 was technically the successor to the Xperia XZ Premium, we expect the smaller and more compact model rumoured for IFA is the successor to the Xperia XZ3. We are therefore unsure what the name might be as Xperia 2 would suggest Xperia 1 successor and the reported specs don't match that.

Luckily we only have a few days left to wait. Sony will hold its IFA 2019 press conference on Thursday 4 September so we expect to learn more about this device then.