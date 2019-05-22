Sony has announced the new Xperia 1 flagship phone is now available to pre-order. The Xperia 1 is the first 4K OLED phone with a 6.5-inch 21:9 display with HDR. There's also a triple lens camera with Eye AF.

Xperia fans buying the new Xperia 1 can take advantage of a bunch of bundle deals including a Marvel Spider-Man PlayStation 4 bundle or free wireless, noise-cancelling Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones or six months of free films from Rakuten TV.

Vodafone is offering those who buy the exclusive Cool Grey Xperia 1 will receive a PlayStation 4 and Marvel’s Spider-Man game for £54 per month, plus £49 upfront with 15GB of data. Coming soon to Vodafone

Carphone Warehouse customers who buy the Xperia 1 will receive free noise cancelling Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones worth £329) - this offer is available until 29 May.

O2 is also offering the Xperia 1 with Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones until 29 May. The Hero tariff on O2 is £36.97 a month with £30 upfront for 5GB. Pre-order from O2.

Sky Mobile is also offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones in black. The handset is available for £37 a month with a 2GB Data tariff. Again this offer is available until 29 May.

The Xperia 1 is also available on an EE deal for £54 per month and £30 up front. That'll get you 10GB of data per month.