The next additions to Sony’s Xperia smartphone lineup have leaked online.

The images, first posted on CompareRaja (courtesy of @OnLeaks), show the Sony Xperia XZ4 and the Xperia XZ4 Compact. The phones are expected to be follow-ups to the Xperia XZ3. Alongside the stills, we also get our first look at the XZ4 compact via a 360-degree video. Keep in mind @Onleaks recently also published CAD renders - based on specifications Sony released to case manufacturers - of the Xperia XZ4.

We've suspected Sony plans to release a smaller version of its flagship alongside the next iteration of the Xperia XZ lineup, but now we’re seeing it in renders, giving us our first indications of what will separate it from its larger sibling. The main differences are the rear facing cameras and the headphone jack - or lack thereof. The Xperia XZ4 Compact will have a single rear-facing camera positioned at the top left of the phone.

Meanwhile, the XZ4 has a triple camera setup positioned in the top centre of the phone. The other difference isn’t confirmed, but the Xperia XZ4 shows no signs of having a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is available on the Compact version. We cannot confirm that will be the case right now, but it is what the renders show. Other than those differences, the XZ4 Compact will have a 5-inch display.

It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and use a USB-C charger. As for the XZ4, it will have a 6.55-inch display, and is set to also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. We’ve previously stated we expect the phones to be launched in February 2019 at Mobile World Congress. Check back for the latest breaking news on the next iteration of Sony’s flagship smartphone range.