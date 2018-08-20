The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is coming to the UK after all

The Xperia XZ2 Premium debuted in April, but the handset didn't make it to the UK at that point. However, Sony Mobile has confirmed to us that things have changed and it'll be available on these shores from 31 August.

The XZ2 Premium will be available chrome black from EE from £48 per month (£50 upfront) for 4GB of data per month and from £799 on Amazon UK.

Back in April a Sony Mobile spokesperson cited the "strength of the existing Xperia XZ range" as a reason for not launching here but seemed to leave the door open by saying the "decision will be reviewed nearer to retail launch in Summer 2018". And review it Sony most certainly has. Sony was obviously keen to give its Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact time to breathe.

The Premium brings a new dual camera setup plus a 5.8-inch 4K HDR display to the party. The phone features the world’s highest ISO 12800 sensitivity for video recording in a phone, as well as an ultra-high 51200 sensitivity for super night photos. While the standard XZ2 can record 4K HDR video, only the XZ2 Premium can play it back in HDR.

The phone also has wireless charging, is splashproof and boasts this year's top-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as well as 6GB of memory.

The "fluid design" appearance of the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact is extended to the XZ2 Premium, with with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 surface surrounding the handset.

