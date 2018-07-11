Sony Xperia XA2 Plus brings high-res audio to the mid-range

Sony has announced a larger screen version of its Xperia XA2 smartphone with a couple of its own tricks up its sleeve.

The Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is a 6-inch "super mid-range" handset, with metallic design and Sony's High-Resolution Audio and DSEE HX audio upscaling technologies on-board.

It is claimed this is the first handset of its category to support such high-end audio processing.

In addition, the phone has a 23-megapixel Exmor RS camera with 4K movie recording on the rear, plus an 8-megapixel 120-degree super wide-angle camera on the front. It comes with Bokeh and Beauty effects for better selfies.

The 6-inch screen has an 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution (2220 x 1080). It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor running the show. Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology is present to speed up the recharging of the 3,580mAh battery.

It comes with Android 8.0 Oreo from the box.

The Sony Xperia XA2 Plus will be available from late August 2018 in silver, black, gold or green. It will be available in both single and dual SIM options.

We don't know yet who is stocking the handset but will give you more details when we find out.