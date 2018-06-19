Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium camera sample images show impressive results

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium shouldn't be too far away from an official launch, given that Sony said it would be available from "summer 2018". However that hasn't stopped Mobile01 from getting their hands on a pre-production model and taking some pictures in various scenarios to show off what the camera can do.

The XZ2 Premium is all about the camera and is the first Sony phone to feature a dual-lens system. It has some impressive specs too, with a maximum ISO of 51200 for still images and 12800 for videos, along with Sony's new AUBE fusion image signal processor. It's also possible to record 4K HDR videos and then watch them back in full 4K HDR on the phone's display.

1/6 Mobile01

Back to the sample images though, which certainly look impressive. It's always possible that the images seen here aren't reflective of the final phone, as they were taken on a pre-production model. However they do give us a good idea of what to expect if and when we get our hands on one. Sony won't be launching the XZ2 Premium in the UK at first, but has said it will reconsider its stance later in the year. Our fingers are very tightly crossed.

The images show a good level of detail and colour management, with night shots also fairing particularly well. The high ISO level of Sony's camera is certainly being put to good use. We've seen some impressive phone cameras recently, most notably the Huawei P20 Pro, but Google's Pixel 2 XL from 2017 still comfortably holds its own. It's clear the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium will provide some decent competition.