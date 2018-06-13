Sony Xperia XZ3 images surface showing dual-lens camera

No sooner had the Xperia XZ2 launched, rumours surrounding an Xperia XZ3 sequel soon started making the rounds. A leaked spec sheet from Japan allegedly revealed the XZ3 would take some of the features of the XZ2 Premium i.e. a dual-lens camera and put it inside a similar body to the XZ2.

That appears to now be the case as some hands-on images purporting to be of the Sony Xperia XZ3 have appeared on Sumahoinfo. From the front it looks like business as usual and nothing too dissimilar from the Xperia XZ2. That being chunky bezels above and below the screen, which should have an 18:9 aspect ratio. It took Sony several years to change its smartphone design, with the XZ2 being the first example of that change. It seems the company is reluctant to make any drastic changes so soon.

Move around to the back and you can clearly see a dual-lens camera with a flash sitting above it and a fingerprint sensor sitting below. Sony has once again mounted the lens in a more central position, which could be so that one, or maybe even both lenses line up in the same position when placed next to the as yet unconfirmed (but possible) Xperia XZ3 Compact.

The images weren't accompanied by any specs, but the spec sheet leak says the XZ3 will feature the Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM 64/128GB storage options with microSD support and a 5.7-inch 2160 x 1080 display. The two lenses on the back are said to be 19-megapixel f/1.8 and a 12-megapixel f/1.6.

Without any authentication to these photos we have to take them with a dash of scepticism for now, but we can't deny they do marry up with rumours. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any pictures that look more official.