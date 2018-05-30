Sony developing AI camera tech for future Xperia phones

Sony has confirmed in a recent blog post on its official Sony Mobile website that it is jumping on the AI bandwagon and developing selfie AI camera tech for future Xperia models.

Specifically, the news has come via Kensuke Mashita, Senior Manager, Camera Technology Marketing and one of the people who worked on the dual selfie camera technology in the recently released Xperia XA2 Ultra. Speaking as part of a Q&A, Mashita was asked "What are you working on next?"

He replied: "I can’t say too much, but selfie enabled AI may be on it’s way. We’re developing the next generation camera experience – it’s exciting stuff."

AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is the latest buzzword in the smartphone space, with several manufacturers giving their phones enhanced processing skills so that the camera can intelligently work out what sort of scene it's looking at and adjust the settings accordingly to deliver the best possible shot. We haven't seen much in the way of AI on the front-facing selfie cameras yet, so Sony's take on the technology will be an interesting one.

We suspect it will have a lot to do with taking improved bokeh style portrait photos, as well as delivering more accurate colours. We'd also expect the main camera on future Xperia models to feature AI too, but that may be down to a different camera team to confirm.

There's of course no word on when Sony's selfie AI tech will find its way into Xperia smartphones. The logical guess would be the next flagship, which we could hear about at IFA in September, but that's purely speculation for now. Sony will likely want to roll out AI pretty soon though, as it has previously admitted it hasn't updated its phones quick enough compared to rivals, resulting in poor sales.