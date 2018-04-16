The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium isn't coming to the UK - but it might later in 2018
- Decision to be reviewed in the summer
- We're still expecting the Xperia XZ2 Premium to come out here later this year
We thought Sony Mobile had been rather quiet over this morning's emergence of the new Xperia XZ2 Premium and now we've official confirmation that the handset won't be launching in the UK...for now.
Sony Mobile will review its decision later in the year so hopefully, that means it will decide to give the Xperia XZ2 Premium a UK launch in the late Summer or early Autumn.
A Sony Mobile spokesperson told us: "Given the strength of the existing Xperia XZ range, specifically the XZ2, XZ2 Compact, and XZ Premium, there are currently no plans for widespread ranging of the handset in the UK and Ireland.
"This decision will be reviewed nearer to retail launch in Summer 2018" - that says to us that the door is most certainly not closed on a UK launch.
The reference to "widespread ranging" is also a bit mysterious - does that mean that if you really want an Xperia XZ2 Premium in the UK that you'll be able to order one from, say, the Sony website?
Sony Mobile is obviously keen to give its new Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact time to breathe, with the Premium bringing a new dual camera setup and 4K HDR display to the party. While the standard XZ2 can record 4K HDR video, only the XZ2 Premium can play it back in HDR.
Like the Xperia XZ2 Premium, the standard XZ2 is powered by the now-widespread Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform with 6GB of memory.
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium vs Xperia XZ2: What's the difference?
