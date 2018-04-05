Check out this exclusive Sony XZ2 deal: £45 per month for 32GB of data!

Check out this stunning Sony Xperia XZ2 market-leading deal.

Sony Mobile's new handset is the best Sony phone for ages and we've sourced this exclusive deal for Pocket-lint readers - it's the best offer in the market right now.

The refresh to Sony's flagship phones comes a mere six months after the announcement of the Xperia XZ1, but makes a huge change to the design with a curve across the rear.

Here's all the info you need, with links to the deal in the different XZ2 colours below:

Sony Xperia XZ2 with 32GB of 4G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on Vodafone for only £45 a month with nothing to pay upfront.

Over 24 months, that works out to be £1,080 over 2 years. This tariff also comes with 24 months of Sky Sports or Spotify or Now TV Subscription.

Check out this amazing Xperia XZ2 deal:

