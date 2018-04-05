Check out this exclusive Sony XZ2 deal: £45 per month for 32GB of data!
- This exclusive deal is available from Vodafone
- Also comes with 24 months of Sky Sports or Spotify or Now TV Subscription
Check out this stunning Sony Xperia XZ2 market-leading deal.
Sony Mobile's new handset is the best Sony phone for ages and we've sourced this exclusive deal for Pocket-lint readers - it's the best offer in the market right now.
The refresh to Sony's flagship phones comes a mere six months after the announcement of the Xperia XZ1, but makes a huge change to the design with a curve across the rear.
Here's all the info you need, with links to the deal in the different XZ2 colours below:
The best Huawei P20 Pro deal: full details
Sony Xperia XZ2 with 32GB of 4G data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on Vodafone for only £45 a month with nothing to pay upfront.
Over 24 months, that works out to be £1,080 over 2 years. This tariff also comes with 24 months of Sky Sports or Spotify or Now TV Subscription.
Check out this amazing Xperia XZ2 deal:
- Sony Xperia XZ2 exclusive offer in Black
- Sony Xperia XZ2 exclusive offer in Blue
- Sony Xperia XZ2 exclusive offer in Silver
Compare the best Xperia XZ2 deals
Haven't found a deal that has suited you yet? use our comparison widget to filter down your data, minutes, up-front cost and lots more using our comparison tool below.
- Huawei P20 Pro review: A new phone camera king is born
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs, release date and price: Everything you need to know
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- The best wireless chargers 2018 for iPhone, Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ2 and more
- Check out this exclusive Sony XZ2 deal: £45 per month for 32GB of data!
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for April 2018
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- HTC U12+ specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
Comments