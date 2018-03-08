The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price

Welcome to our guide to the very best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals. We've gathered together all the latest XZ2 pre-order info we can.

And it's not just for the main 5.7-inch XZ2 handset either, as we've got all the latest 5-inch Xperia XZ2 Compact pre-order info as well.

SIM-free, the Xperia XZ2 price is £699 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact price is £549.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 release date is 6 April, while pre-orders are live from 16 March. It'll be available in black, silver, blue and pink.

Pre-register at Carphone Warehouse

At Three, pre-orders for the handset open on 16th March, prior to the launch in April.

EE's pre-order begins on 22 March. Customers who pre-register their interest with EE between 27 February and 21 March will be entered for a prize draw to win a once in a lifetime trip to Japan. Enter the competition.

O2 says the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact "will be available on a range of O2 Refresh tariffs in the coming weeks". Read more at O2

The refresh to Sony's flagship phones comes some 6 months after the announcement of the Xperia XZ1 models, but makes huge changes to the design of these phones. Both curve across the rear, which is quite a shift for Sony design and something we've not seen since the introduction of the Xperia Z in 2013. With that rear curve there's a repositioning of the camera and fingerprint sensor on the rear too.

The camera is a highlight, with Sony boosting its stacked sensor Motion Eye camera with a custom sensor co-developed with Qualcomm and integrated into the Snapdragon 845 platform which powers the phone. The camera also boasts super slow-motion at 960 frames per second, now also boosted to Full HD resolution, beating Samsung's offering in the new Galaxy S9.