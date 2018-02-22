Sony MWC 2018 press conference: How to watch it live
- Plus, here's what you can expect
Sony is holding a press conference at MWC 2018 to help kick off the biggest mobile event of the year.
The company's keynote will likely cover new products and technologies it is developing. Keep in mind Sony used MWC 2017 to announce the Sony Xperia XA1 and Xperia XZ Premium. As for this year, the Xperia XZ Pro and two other phones are expected. If you want to see them unveiled, here's how you can watch live, but from home.
When is the Sony MWC 2018 press conference?
The date for your diary is 26 February (Monday), with the keynote commencing at 8:30am CET. The press conference is open to the media, though Sony will live-stream it all around the globe for others to watch.
Here are the different local times:
- US West Coast: 11:30pm PST (25 February)
- US East Coast: 2:30am EST
- UK: 7:30am GMT
- Central Europe: 8:30am CET
Can I watch the Sony MWC 2018 press conference online?
Yes. We will host a live-stream of the event here when it becomes available. You can also watch from the Sony press website.
What can you expect at the Sony MWC 2018 press conference?
Sony's expected to announce three flagship smartphones: the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Pro, and the Xperia XZ2 Compact. These will follow the Xperia XZ1 series from 2017. Unlike other major MWC attendees, such as Samsung, Sony hasn't announced anything ahead of time. But its Xperia Twitter account did release a teaser video.
