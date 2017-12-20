Sony Xperia XZ2 specs leak reveals SD845 processor and dual-lens rear camera

Sony Mobile is expected to release a successor the Xperia XZ1 in the not-too-distant-future, following a recent render leak that shows an Xperia handset with incredibly slim bezels. Now, some official-looking images have appeared on Reddit that reveal the phone's specifications. The phone is referred to by its official model number of H8216, as the name hasn't yet been confirmed, we'll use Xperia XZ2 to make it easier.

The specs show the Xperia XZ2 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the very same one that's expected to power the majority of 2018's flagship phones. The Xperia XZ2 will also get a 5.48-inch 1920 x 1080 full HD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. I

t should also be the first Sony smartphone to feature a dual-lens rear camera, with two 12-megapixel lenses, while a 16-megapixel camera will adorn the front. Battery capacity is shown to be 3130mAh and it will support Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology; likely Quick Charge 4.0, which claims to recharge 50 per cent in 15 minutes.

The Xperia XZ2 will also come running Android Oreo 8.1 out the box.

On paper at least, the Xperia XZ2 looks set to offer a huge upgrade over the current XZ1, with virtually all areas being improved. There's currently no word regarding a launch date, so it may still be some time before we can get our hands on one to find out exactly how well it will perform.

With specs and renders appearing though, it could be safe to suggest we'll hear more at Mobile World Congress in February, but that's purely speculation for now.