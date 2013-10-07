  Sony set to release Xperia Z1 Mini on 10 October?

Following the launch of the Sony Xperia Z1 at IFA 2013, the company has plans for a smaller version of its flagship. The Xperia Z1 Mini has been leaked before, but now Japanese technology blog Rbmen provides a release date for the 4.3-inch smartphone.

Rbmen sources a brochure from Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo. It shows a 10 October launch date and black, white, pink, and lime colour options for the "Xperia Z1-f", or Xperia Z1 Mini as we like to call it.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini or HTC One Mini, which were watered-down versions of their big brothers, the Xperia Z1 Mini is packing power that should be able to handle any task. You'll allegedly find a 4.3-inch 1280 x 720 HD display, 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 2300mAh battery, and dust and water resistance. The camera hasn't been detailed, so it's unknown if the Xperia Z1's powerful 20.7-megapixel lens will be included in the Mini version.

It's unclear if the 10 October launch date shown in the brochure is for Japan only, or for the rest of the world. Carriers and pricing in the US and UK haven't been revealed. If the HTC One Mini is any indication, we should see the Xperia Z1 Mini priced at under $100 (£62). Nothing's been confirmed by Sony, so we'll be watching for the latest.

Smaller versions of flagships have been a bandwagon for smartphone makers in recent months. It helps the company offer another version of their flagships for customers who don't want such a large phone in their pocket. For instance, the Xperia Z1 comes in at a large 5-inches, which some may see as too large. The 4.3-inch display on the Mini version may pick up Sony a few more customers, and not spare any raw power when it comes to internals.