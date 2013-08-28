IFA 2013: Everything we know about Sony’s plans

We've already given you a rundown of what we expect the South Korean Samsung to bring to the table at this year's IFA in Berlin, and next up is Sony.

We know for certain Sony will be holding a press conference at IFA on 4 September, which will take place a couple of hours before Samsung's. And although we don't know for sure what will be announced, we can almost certainly expect the Xperia Z1, VAIO PC and possibly even the rumoured lens cameras to be among the highlights.

The "lens cameras" are still just a grind in the rumour mill, but the company is adding fuel to the fire with several teasers of the Xperia Z1 and one for the VAIO laptop-tablet combo, so here is a round-up of all the rumours, expectations and confirmations.

According to the latest teaser video for the Sony Xperia Z1, previously codenamed Sony Honami, "the best of Sony is about to get even better".

The company has used Google+ and Twitter to present several Xperia Z1 teasers, from images displaying the power button and camera, to a video giving us a closer look at its features and confirming its release date.

Following in the footprints of its predecessor, it seems the Xperia Z1 will sport a similar body design to the Xperia Z including plenty of bezel and an all-round hefty look, as well as the Z's colour options of white, black and purple, if an alleged render from Digi-wo is accurate.

READ: Sony Xperia Z review

Certainly one thing that will come from the Xperia Z is the waterproof feature as the video teaser confirms.

Rumours have suggested the focus for the Xperia Z1 will be on the camera lens and LED flash, which is supported by the video and previous teaser image from the company showing the G lens branding.

The video also shows a dedicated shooting button, which we would like to believe means the camera will be something special.

Other claims have reported that a 20-megapixel camera will be present, as well as the possibility of 4K video. If claims suggesting the device will run on the Snapdragon 800 quad-core chip are correct, the Xperia Z1 has the potential for 4K video as Qualcomm announced at MWC the chip was capable of supporting this technology.

The Xperia Z1 is also thought to sport a 5-inch 1080p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, which is expandable through microSD and a 3,000mAh battery. Rumours also suggest there may even be a 2-megapixel camera for video calls and support for 4G LTE and NFC.

A teaser video from Sony for the VAIO PC has pretty much told us to expect a laptop-tablet product.

The video presents a pair of hands folding and unfolding a piece of paper to mimic a traditional laptop, tablet and hybrid “Viewer” orientation. The laptop’s keyboard is then folded underneath and faces down on a table meaning the display is up and facing outward.

It would suggest the new VAIO will have three orientations, compared to the previously launched VAIO Duo 11 slide-out tablet which had two.

READ: Sony VAIO Duo 11 review

The video comes to an end as the hands draw Sony VAIO branding and a straight line on the piece of paper, and concludes with the words: "It all begins with one line."

There have been no rumoured specs surrounding this product so we will have to wait and see what is revealed on 4 September, but we suspect this video-presented paper concept will be turned into a reality.

Rumours of Sony working on a “lens-camera” began in July when Sonyalpharumours claimed the company was going to launch a device that could be connected to a smartphone.

The idea was that users could benefit from the screen and connectivity options the phone provides, while offering better imaging capabilities than phones can offer. The best of both worlds essentially.

The site then got hold of some press photos a couple of weeks ago, giving us a closer look at the rumoured DSC-QX10 and DSC-QX100.

It claims the lenses have no LCD screen or camera controls and instead, magnetically attach to the back of your device. Allegedly, they will connect to iOS and Android via Wi-Fi or NFC, plus have a built-in sensor, Bionz processor and SD card slot.

Sonyalpharumours goes on to suggest the DSC-QX100 will ship with same sensor as the RX100 Mark II, while the DSC-QX10 lens will come with a larger 10x zoom and a 1/2.3-inch 18-megapixel CMOS sensor.

READ: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 II review

While we have yet to see any official teaser images or videos for these lens cameras, Sonyalpharumours did publish a leaked illustration from an owners' manual detailing all the apparent hardware features of the lenses in a list.

READ: Leaked Sony "Lens Cameras" manual illustrates DSC-QX10 and DSC-QX100

However, since no official teasers have been released, we have to wait in hope that these devices will appear before our eyes on 4 September.

We will be attending the Sony press conference at IFA so keep in touch with our Sony hub for all the latest announcements.