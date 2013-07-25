  1. Home
Sony: Android 4.3 coming to Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia ZR, Xperia Tablet Z, Xperia SP and Xperia Z Ultra

Sony has confirmed it will be bringing Android 4.3 to its latest devices in the coming months.

"Yesterday you probably saw Google announce the next version of Jelly Bean (Android 4.3) - we're already getting stuck in and can confirm we'll make 4.3 available for Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia ZR, Xperia Tablet Z, Xperia SP and Xperia Z Ultra," the company said in a statement.

The news is likely to be welcomed by Sony Mobile users, but it causes some concern as the company gives no specific date as to when the rollout might be.

Sony has in the past been fairly good at delivering Android updates to its products. Sony's Jelly Bean 4.2 update for the Xperia Z and Xperia ZL is well under way, according to the company.

Sony is also looking into the prospect of "uplifting some of our other devices running 4.1 direct to 4.3".

In the meantime, Xperia ZR and Xperia Tablet Z customers can get excited: you, too, will shortly be receiving an update - Android 4.2. It's not 4.3, admittedly, but at least you'll be getting it in the next week or so. Sony says it will start the rollout of 4.2 from early August.

