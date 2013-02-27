  Sony releases experimental Firefox OS build for Xperia E

During Mobile World Congress 2013, Sony announced plans for Firefox OS handsets in 2014. Now, just a few days later, the company has released an experimental Firefox OS build for its entry-level Xperia E handset.

It seems Sony picked the Xperia E as its first Firefox OS support handset because its specs match closely with the Mozilla's "Keon" developer handset.

Sony offers full details for the ROM installation on its developer portal and notes it "may void your warranty". The company further warns there are issues with the build and that it's not for daily use.

Sony Mobile has typically stuck with Android for its handsets, but CEO Bob Isida this week discussed evaluating new technologies. “At Sony Mobile, we continue to evaluate innovative technologies that can help deliver the premium user experiences that Sony’s consumers expect. Our engineers are now working with Firefox OS Mobile and HTML5, evolving technologies which show great potential.”

For those who need a spec refresh, the Xperia E features a 3.5-inch display, 1GHz Qualcomm Cortex-A5 processor, 4GB internal storage, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, 1530 mAh battery, and 3-megapixel shooter.

For Sony Xperia E owners who want to try out something besides Android, this may be worth installing. At any rate, it shows Sony's commitment to at least trying Firefox OS.