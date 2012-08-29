Sony Xperia T, V, and J debut at IFA, James Bond to use T in Skyfall

Built on the Arc design, a new range of phones has been announced by Sony at IFA in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday.

The Xperia T will be the company's new flagship device. It will have a 4.6-inch 720p HD Reality Display with Mobile Bravia Engine and a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It will also feature NFC to connect an array of Sony devices. It's a system that Sony has used already, with its SmartTags available.

The Xperia T comes packing a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Krait dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and a 1850 mAh battery, and will run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich at launch rather than Jelly Bean.

Its 13MP camera features 16x digital zoom and Sony's Exmor R image sensor, and will shoot full 1080p video.

The phone will come with 16GB of on-board memory expandable to 32GB via microSD.

It will be available in black, silver and white. Customers who buy a new Xperia smartphone will also get a free 60-day trial to Music Unlimited.

The Xperia V will be water resistant for use "come rain or shine", says Sony, and have similar specs to the Xperia T - namely the same 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 13MP camera, Ice Cream Sandwich OS and NFC technology. However, it packs a 4.3-inch screen (720p HD Reality Display) and will also come with LTE support in the US.

The Xperia J will be the company's more "budget friendly" offering, with a 4.0-inch FWVGA Display, social media updates with illumination and a 5-megapixel camera. It will be available in black, gold, white and pink colours.

Sony also confirmed that it the Xperia T will be the official smartphone of James Bond in the new Skyfall movie out later this year.

Sony also announced that it had launched a new version of its tablet - the Sony Xperia Tablet S.